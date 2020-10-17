Highlights: AstraZeneca and Oxford University lead the race to make the Corona virus vaccine

Senior UK health officer said – our vaccine will be ready after Christmas

Vaccine dose to be given to Corona infected in Britain from early next year

London

Many countries are trying to make vaccines to prevent the spread of Corona virus, which is spreading rapidly around the world. Among all the major candidates making the Corona virus vaccine, Oxford University and AstraZeneca are considered to be the strongest contenders. Clinical trials of this vaccine are underway in many countries of the world including Britain and India. Meanwhile, a senior UK health official has given a big information about the preparation of this vaccine.

Will be ready for use after Christmas in December

An expert comprising senior UK medical heads has indicated that the Kovid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready for use in the country early in the new year. According to information received, Jonathan Van Tamm, deputy chief medical officer of England and one of the government’s advisers on the corona virus global epidemic, told MPs that the vaccine being manufactured by AstraZeneca at Oxford University should be ready for use after Christmas in December Can.

Agreement with Serum Institute of India in India

In India it has an agreement with Serum Institute of India. The Sunday Times reported that Van Tom informed the MPs last week that we are not far from it for light years. It is not unrealistic that we can prepare vaccines for use immediately after Christmas. This will greatly affect the number of people hospitalized and their deaths.

How will corona vaccine reach every corner of the country, PM Modi explained plan

Britain’s corona vaccine is monitored by the world

An MP who attended another meeting with Van Tom said that medical experts are very optimistic about the results of the third phase of AstraZeneca. They are expected to get the results by the end of this month or next month. Van Tom’s statement comes at a time when the UK government introduced a new law on Friday that allowed a large number of health workers to introduce potential vaccines for Kovid-19. The Department of Health and Social Care said the new steps will help increase people’s access to potential vaccines.