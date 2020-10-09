A rollout map of the latest Android 11 update has been shared by HMD Global, a company that carries Nokia branding smartphones. Nokia smartphones get updates from the company for at least three years and Nokia’s record in terms of updating older devices has been good. In such a situation, it is clear that all the devices will also be given Android 11 by next year.

Nearly a month after the Android 11 official announcement by Google, the company shared the update roadmap. Not many devices were launched by the Finnish company last year, so only 11 devices of the company are eligible for Android 11 update. The first four of these devices will get the update by the end of this year (Q4 2020). The remaining 10 devices will receive this update in the first half of 2021.

When will you get the update?

If you also have a Nokia smartphone, then your device will get an update according to the timeline given below,

By December 2020

– Nokia 8.3 5G

– Nokia 8.1

– Nokia 5.3

– Nokia 2.2

January to March 2021

– Nokia 4.2

– Nokia 3.4

– Nokia 2.4

– Nokia 2.3

– Nokia 1.3

April to June 2021

– Nokia 7.2

– Nokia 6.2

– Nokia 3.2

– Nokia 1 Plus

– Nokia 9 PureView