Neymar, who has been out since last October after tearing his cruciate knee ligament, is working hard to ensure his return to competition happens as quickly as possible. However, the latter is not expected to happen soon.
Although he joined Al-Hilal and the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Neymar barely played in his first season in Saudi Arabia. A torn cruciate ligament in his knee, contracted during a match against Uruguay with Brazil, has kept the former Parisian off the pitch since last October. As his return approaches, his coach Jorge Jesus could delay the latter.
The coach of the current Saudi Arabian champion, according to Recordwould not like to rush the former Barcelona player’s return to competition. Thus, Neymar He will not be able to return to Al-Hilal until 2025. A move that would also allow the Portuguese coach, who can only register eight foreign players in his squad, to register Renan Lodi for the first part of the season, according to Portuguese media.
If Jorge Jesus seems to have made this decision, it will now have to be accepted initially by the player, but also by the club. Al-Hilal, of which Neymar is the superstar, may not be convinced by the request of its coach and may want its Brazilian to return to competition as soon as possible. He will reply on September 9, the date on which Jorge Jesus must announce the list of his squad for this first part of the season.
