In it Colombian athletics The throne of a queen has been vacant for several years. It is that of Olympic gold medalist Caterine Ibargüen Mena, who put the country at the top of the triple jump in the Olympic Games from Rio de Janeiro 2016.

However, Caterine’s crown, which Colombians now see every night on the cooking reality show Masterchef Celebrity, already has a strong contender. This is Natalia Carolina Linares González, a 21-year-old girl born in Valledupar (Cesar), who also has long, strong legs with which she hopes to win the title. to bring out of the Parisian arena a gold medal in the long jump at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Although Caterine Ibargüen’s greatest achievements came with the triple jump, she also competed in the long jump, in which she has a personal best of 6.93 meters, which he achieved in 2018, in Ostrawa, Czech Republic.

Natalia tried swimming, but dermatitis forced her to change her sporting plans. Without really looking for it, this young woman, who grew up to the rhythm of vallenato in her homeland, discovered that she had the skills for grassroots sports, and later for long jump.

According to the Colombian Olympic Committee, after a career full of achievements in the region, Natalia arrived in Paris with a mark of 6.86 meters in long jump.which is a Central American and Caribbean record.

I see myself winning in Paris 2024. We are working on that visualization, which is winning.

At the 2023 Pan American Games, Natalia won the gold medal and won the Hungarian Grand Prix with a mark of 6.87 meters, the best of his career and national U-23 record.

She also holds eighth place in the world ranking and is first in the South American ranking. and champion of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

When will Natalia compete?

In an interview with the COC, prior to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Natalia said: “I see myself winning in Paris 2024. We are working on that visualization which is winning, being on that podium, But we are also working on how to deal with the moment in case we don’t make it to that podium.”

Natalia’s debut in the women’s long jump will be on Tuesday, August 6, at 4:15 am Colombian time. If he qualifies for the next round, he will compete again on August 8 at 1:00 pm Colombian time.

