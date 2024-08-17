The starting goalkeeper of the Tigres UANL Club, Nahuel Guzmanwas suspended for 11 Liga MX matches, after his behavior in the Clásico Regio of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, where he was caught using a laser from a box to affect his compatriot in the albiazul goal, Esteban Andrada.
The Argentine goalkeeper was able to see activity in the Leagues Cup 2024but in the 2024 Apertura Tournament he still has some games left to serve of his suspension. In his absence Carlos Felipe Rodriguez has been the headline and Fernando Tapia has played a match.
The player has two games left of his suspension, so his return is stipulated until Matchday 7 when the felines receive Atlético de San Luis at ‘El Volcán’ and it will be until mid-September, so there is still a month to go.
It should be remembered that the 11 games of punishment he received Nahuel Guzmanbegan to fulfill them from Matchday 16 of the Clausura 2024 when they faced Necaxa.
The second was on matchday 17 against Tijuana, and the two quarter-final matches against Rayados, then added one more with the Liga MX Super Cup match against América.
Meanwhile, in the Apertura 2024 he has missed the matches against Necaxa, Atlas, América and Santos Laguna, so he will be able to return against the Potosí team.
