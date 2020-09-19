Rafa Nadal continues with a firm step in his defense of the Rome title. In his second match at the Foro Italico, the Spaniard defeated the Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 in an hour and a half of duel. This Saturday will face the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who outpointed Hubert Hurkacz in three sets.

Rome Masters schedule: What time does Nadal – Schwartzman start?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Dusan Schwartzman, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000 in Rome, It will be held at the Pista Centrale of the Foro Italico no earlier than 20:30 local and Spanish time. The duel will be the last of the night session at the Italian venue.

-Time in Argentina: not before 15:30

Television: How to watch the Nadal – Schwartzman?

The match between Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman can be followed through the channel #Vamos, since Movistar + has the broadcasting rights of the tournament in Spain. While the rest of the meetings can be followed through Movistar Deportes, the matches of the Spanish and the most prominent tennis players can be followed through #Vamos with the narrations of José Antonio Mielgo, Miguel Ángel Calleja, Enrique Pastor and Borja Zugadi and the comments of Roberto Carretero, Tati Rascón and Guillermo Alcaide.

Follow Nadal – Schwartzman on As.com

In AS you can also follow the match between Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman live. With us you will have the best minute by minute of the match, the most impressive images and videos of the match and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the match ends.