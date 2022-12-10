Morocco has been the big surprise of the 2022 World Cup. The team led by Walid Regragui beat Spain, widely favored, in the round of 16 and in the quarterfinals they gave an account of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. With a solitary goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, the Atlas Lions defeated the Portuguese and became the first African team to be among the best four teams in the tournament.
Now the question is whether they will face England or France in the semi-finals. Morocco has become a true black horse in the competition and will have another tough test at the beginning of next week.
After their heroic feat against Portugal, Morocco secured their presence in the semifinals. Although they still do not have a defined rival, it is already known when and where this match will take place. The African squad will play again next Wednesday, December 14 at the Al Bayt Stadium.
The duel will be at 1:00 p.m., Mexico City time; at 8:00 p.m., Madrid time, Spain; at 4:00 p.m., Buenos Aires time, Argentina; at 2:00 p.m., Colombian time.
This Saturday the fourth semifinalist will be defined. France and England came to Qatari lands as candidates to win the title and, without a doubt, they will star in the most attractive duel of the quarterfinals.
Didier Deschamps’s team starts as clear favourites, but a surprise from the team led by Gareth Southgate is not ruled out. Whichever team advances, one thing is certain: Morocco will be a tough nut to crack in the semi-finals.
