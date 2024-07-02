Club de Fútbol Monterrey began its preseason work on Monday, June 17 in the Riviera Maya and later returned to Nuevo León to prepare for its presentation match in the 2024 Apertura Tournament and 2024 Leagues Cup.
But at the same time that they are dealing with the movements in their squad with three additions and four losses, in the next few days they will have the returns of Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Romo and Jordi Cortizoafter his participation in the 2024 Copa América with the Mexican national team.
The players had official activity in the Group Stage matches that the Tricolor played against Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuador; Gerardo Artega He was a starter in all three games, unfortunately in the match against Ecuador he was substituted due to a severe fall he had, Luis Romo He played all three games, one as a substitute and two as a starter, while, Jordi Cortizo He was barely active in the final minutes of the match against Ecuador.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The three members of the Gang could have a few days off before reporting to training with the first team that will make their presentation in the 2024 Apertura Tournament this weekend against Pachuca from the ‘Bella Airosa’ on Sunday, July 7, so their participation would be in doubt unless otherwise reported in the next few hours.
Fortunately for the Albiazul environment, according to reports from Monterrey media, the Mexican team would have communicated with Rayados to let them know that the fall of Gerardo Arteaga It is only a blow to the back area, so it would be available when needed.
#Monterrey #players #report #club #Copa #América
Leave a Reply