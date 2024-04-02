Millonarios tied with Flamengo 1-1 in their debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores this Tuesday in El Campín.

The blue team saved a tie thanks to the goal of Daniel Ruizwhen the team was with 10 men and lost 0-1, after a penalty converted into a goal by attacker Pedro.

During the first date of the group stage for the Copa Libertadores. Millonarios vs Flamengo at the El Campín stadium. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. TIME Share

Millonarios played a good game, in which they even deserved the victory, against the strongest rival in the group.

Millonarios' idea of ​​winning its three home games has already been modified and now it is forced to look for points away from home.

On Thursday they will face each other Palestine and Bolívar, the other teams in group E.

Next match

Daniel Ruiz celebrates Millonarios' tying goal against Flamengo. Photo:Raúl Arboleda. AFP Share

On the second day of Group E of the Conmebol Libertadores, Millonarios will travel to La Paz in Bolivia, to face Bolívar, 3,640 meters above sea level from the Bolivian capital.

The match will be next Thursday April 11, at the Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz. This is another tough challenge for the ambassador team.

SPORTS

More sports news