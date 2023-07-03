Despite the defeat of the Mexican team against Qatar by a score of 1-0 in the gold Cupthe team reached the quarterfinals as first place in the B Group having added six units, accompanied to the next phase of the Qataris, who scored four points and finished with a better goal difference than Honduraswhile Haiti said goodbye with three points.
For now, it still remains to be decided Groups C and Dwhile in the sector TO the USA and Jamaicafirst and second place, respectively, advanced and are also waiting for their quarterfinal rivals, who will come from between Guadeloupe, Guatemala and Canada.
Now, after having finished first in his sector, the tricolor is waiting for the second site of the Group C. Martinique aims to be the rival in the fight for the ticket to the semifinals, however, Costa Rica and The Savior they stay alive by having a unit and if they win they could take their place from the Martinique team, while Panama whatever happens is already first of the C. with six. Ticos collide with Martinique and the select before the canals.
The quarterfinals of the contest are agreed to take place next Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. The Aztec team and the Asians will see action on Saturday at the AT&T Stadiumwhile the reggae-boyz and Team USA will play Sunday at the TQL Stadium.
