The Mexican National Team led by Jaime Lozano life was risked in the Copa América 2024 this Sunday, June 30, against Ecuador from the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona on the corresponding Matchday 3 of Group B.
The tricolor team needs to win at all costs to advance to the next round, any other result would not have been enough. After tying with the South American team, El Tri was eliminated from the competition in the group stage in one of its worst participations in history.
Below we tell you when the Mexican National Team will play again after its embarrassing participation in the Copa América.
Let’s remember that El Tri, being the host of the 2026 World Cup, does not play a qualifying round, so its calendar will only include friendly matches and Concacaf matches until the World Cup kicks off.
The Mexican team has two friendly matches scheduled for September. It will face New Zealand on September 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Three days later, on September 10, Mexico would face Canada at a venue yet to be determined.
After these matches, the Mexican Soccer Federation seeks to schedule a friendly against the United States.
