When the lights turn green on Thursday 23 February, it will be exactly 126 days since we’ve seen F1 cars in action. At least during an official session. All F1 cars for 2023 have now been presented and the teams have been allowed to film a day with the car. Now the test days follow. Here you can read when Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries drive during the F1 test days.

From Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25 February you can keep a screen with the test days during work. Each day is divided into a morning and afternoon session. In the morning, the teams test from 08:00 to 12:00. The afternoon session runs from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The test days are no longer in Barcelona, ​​but only in Bahrain. Last year there was still testing on both circuits.

Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries during the F1 test days

Max Verstappen drives all day on Thursday and only the morning session on Friday. Then teammate Sergio Pérez takes over. At AlphaTauri they cut in half every day. According to The Telegraph Nyck de Vries steps in on Thursday and Friday morning. Finally, De Vries will drive during the last session on Saturday afternoon.

Lap times and many laps don’t mean much

What you will undoubtedly hear in the coming days is ‘don’t look at the lap times, they are not representative’. There is some truth to that, because we don’t know how much fuel is in the car, what engine mode is set and whether the drivers are doing their best for a fast lap. So be careful about jumping to conclusions.

You can say something about the reliability after the test days by looking at the number of laps. Mercedes came furthest in 2022 with 395 laps. McLaren came 200 laps shortest over three days. Unfortunately, you need more than a reliable engine for a world championship, as Mercedes will prove in 2022.

Three test days and only one car per team

Not too long ago, in-season testing was a regular part of F1. Every week, Ferrari released a driver like Luca Badoer on Fiorano to test the latest updates. To ensure that the teams with a lot of money are not allowed unlimited testing and gain an unfair advantage, the number of test days has been gradually reduced to three.

In addition, teams are only allowed to bring one car to the test days. This is due to budget constraint. In addition, it has been found that getting one car ready for the test can be difficult for smaller teams, let alone two cars. Williams showed up later for the test days in 2019 because the car was not ready yet. The FIA ​​wants to prevent a repeat of this.

Conclusion ahead of the F1 test days

All in all, you should see the test days as a great opportunity to see the 2023 cars in all their glory for the first time. During the presentations, most teams only show last year’s car with the ‘new’ livery. The test sessions can also reveal a team’s invention. Just think back to Mercedes’ DAS system from 2020.