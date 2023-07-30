He Manchester City suffered a setback in his preparation for the next season. In a pre-season friendly played in Korea, the team led by Pep Guardiola faced Diego Simeone’s powerful Atlético de Madrid. The match resulted in an exciting victory for the mattress team, which won 2-1 against the citizens.
The match was a real test for both teams, who were looking to fine-tune their game and prepare their players for the start of the season. Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco were the authors of the goals that gave Atlético the advantage, while Rúben Dias scored the discount goal for Manchester City.
Arsenal vs Manchester City, Community Shield
Despite the defeat, the English team have no time to grieve as a new challenge looms on the horizon. Manchester City’s next match will be nothing less than the Community Shield final, where they will face Arsenal. The match will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m. This clash promises to be an exciting clash between two great Premier League teams, and City will be looking to put defeat in their last friendly behind them to win a title that would mark a positive start to the season.
When will be Manchester City’s first official match in the Premier League?
But that’s not all, Manchester City fans are also looking forward to the start of the Premier League. When will the team’s first official match in the league be? The wait won’t be long, as Manchester City will make their Premier League debut on August 11 at 9:00 p.m., facing newly promoted Burnley.
This game will be especially interesting due to an emotional factor, as Burnley will be led by former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany, who has embarked on a new spell as manager. Undoubtedly, the City fans will be expectant before this clash and will eagerly await the start of the season in search of new successes and titles.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Campus
|
Result
|
Yokohama Marines
|
July 23th
|
11:00
|
Yokohama, Japan
|
3-5V
|
FC Bayern
|
July 26
|
13:00
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
1-2V
|
Atletico Madrid
|
July 30
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
1-2 D
