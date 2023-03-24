Magaly Medina He did not go on the air with his show program this Thursday, March 23 due to the unfortunate death of his father, Luis Medina, at the age of 93. The host commented to the press that she did not feel well enough to make “Magaly TV, the firm” for obvious reasons, so she will not be seen on screens this Friday the 24th. For this reason, many wonder when we will see them again to the popular ‘Urraca’ on ATV. The production of her revealed it.

“We are always with you and we hope for your soon return, until then a lot of strength! A lot of strength, Magaly. We are with you. We return to our audience on Monday, March 27,” specified the publication of the official account of the program of the controversial presenter.