The Spanish team returns to the charge with the end of the club competitions, and this time the Nations League is played. Luis de la Fuente will make his second call as national coach and there is already news of casualties and replacements for these matches.
What is Spain playing and when?
The Spanish team will play the final phase of the UEFA Nations League, which begins on June 14 with Croatia vs. the Netherlands. Spain will play their semifinal against Italy on June 15. The final will be played on June 18 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish time.
When will the list of summoned players be given?
The list will be made public on Friday, June 2, through the RFEF channels as is usually done. At 11:30 a.m. Spanish time, Luis de la Fuente will announce the 23 players called up from the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas.
Who will not be able to be in the call?
Luis de la Fuente will have some important loss for these matches, such as the recently injured Alejandro Balde. The FC Barcelona player was injured in the last league game and will not be available. Also from Barcelona, information arrives that Pedro He will miss these games because he has been having some discomfort in recent games. The one that is also almost ruled out is Fabian, who suffers a muscle injury. Finally, Marcos Llorente He will not be in the call due to injury either.
What news can there be?
Balde’s injury opens the doors to a fran garcia that the season has ended at a good level. In defense, there are also doubts with the centrals because neither Nacho nor Laporte have had almost any minutes since the last call, although it is likely that they will be called. Another defender who can come in again is Le Normandwho already has Spanish nationality.
What was Luis de la Fuente’s last call-up?
Goal: Kepa, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.
Defending: Laporte, Íñigo Martínez, Nacho, David García, Porro, Carvajal, Gayá, Balde.
Midfield: Rodri, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Fabián, Gavi, Ceballos.
Lead: Joselu, Aspas, Morata, Oyarzabal, Borja Iglesias, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Bryan Gil.
