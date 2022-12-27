Lionel Messi got the trophy he wanted so much in his career. At the age of 35, and at a spectacular physical and football level for his age, he established himself as world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In this, he was obviously chosen as the best player in the entire tournament since he was decisive for the Argentine National Team by scoring 7 goals and distributing 3 assists on the way to the albiceleste title. Now, a few days after the final, the soccer public is wondering: When will Lionel Messi play for PSG again?
Once the festivities with the Argentine public were over, the best player in soccer history moved to his native Rosario to spend Christmas and take a few days of vacation with his family and loved ones, including his dear friend Luis Suarez. . But due to the particularity that this World Cup was held in the months of November and December, the players have almost no rest from the activity and quickly have to return to their clubs.
In the press conference prior to the match against Racing Strasbourg in the return of Ligue 1, coach Cristophe Galtier assured that the Argentine star will return to training with PSG “between January 2 or 3.” This means that he will receive the year in Argentina and will immediately leave the French capital to continue his season.
When can you play for PSG again?
In the event that it joins on January 3, the first match of the Parisian team would be for the French Cup against Berrichón de Châteauroux, a team from the 3rd division of French football. Messi is not expected to be part of the roster for this match, but he is expected to be available to the coach for the match against Angers at the Parc des Princes on January 11.
Let’s remember that PSG’s main objective for this season is to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history and it must arrive in the best possible conditions since in the round of 16 it will face Bayern Munich, another great candidate for the title continental.
A very important second half of the season is coming up for the Parisian team and they will need the best version of Lionel Messi to meet all their goals.
