The Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament was paused due to the start of the 2024 Leagues Cup. After four rounds played, the Mexican soccer competition had a break last Sunday, July 21.
After the first few matches, Cruz Azul leads the table with 10 points, tied with Pumas and Tigres, who have the same points, but a worse goal difference.
The Leagues Cup kicked off on July 26 and will run until August 25, when the grand final will take place.
But when will the Liga MX Apertura 2024 resume? Below we tell you the details.
The Apertura 2024 tournament is scheduled to resume on August 23 with a tripleheader.
The activity will begin with the Querétaro vs Cruz Azul duel, which will take place at the Corregidora Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
The second match will be Mazatlán vs Pachuca, at the Kraken Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
Finally, Friday’s activity will close with the match between Xolos de Tijuana vs Monterrey, at the Mictlán Stadium at 9:05 p.m.
If some Mexican teams are part of the final phase of the Leagues Cup, their matches will be postponed and rescheduled for another date.
