FC Barcelona is making a great transfer market, reinforcing itself for next season and putting together a worthy squad to compete, at least, for all the titles of the next course that is yet to come. They have been signed to the squad: Pablo Torre, Christensen, Kessié, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé (his renewal has been achieved) and now Jules Koundé.
As mentioned above, FC Barcelona has managed to sign the former Sevilla player, Jules Koundé. So the Frenchman will wear the Blaugrana shirt next year. Yesterday it became official through the social networks of Barça and the Andalusian club. The signing closes for 50 million euros plus 10 in variables, will have a salary close to 12 million euros and a clause of 1,000 million euros.
The player will not join the North American tour, instead he will join the training sessions with the rest of his teammates on August 1, when the team ends its tour of the United States.
The presentation is scheduled for the day he joins training, on August 1 he will be presented as a Barça player, at 11:00 a.m. in Spain, 4:00 a.m. in Mexico and 6:00 a.m. in Argentina.
The presentation ceremony will take place in the Camp Nou, before members and fans who wish to attend the event. The Frenchman will offer a press conference in which Joan Laporta, president of the club, will be present, he will dress in the Barça jersey and will give the first touches of the ball on the pitch of what will be his stadium for the next five seasons.
Those who cannot attend the presentation ceremony can follow it live on Barça TV, on the Barça TV+ online channel or on the FC Barcelona YouTube channel.
