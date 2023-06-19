James Rodríguez, close to scoring a spectacular goal; the goalkeeper avoided it

Joselu joined the Real Madrid academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons at Castilla. He made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in 2011.

Joselu is international with the Spanish team, with which he has just been proclaimed champion of the Nations League 2023.

On Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Real Madrid City, Joselu will be presented as a new Real Madrid player.

Next, Joselu will appear before the media.