Joselu, the talented striker for Espanyol, has taken a big step in his career by signing for the prestigious Real Madrid. The Galician player has been transferred to the white entity for the 23/24 season, thus becoming a key addition to the Madrid team. This is not the first time that Joselu has worn the white team shirt, since more than a decade ago he was part of their quarry. Now, he returns to the club that saw him grow as a footballer, ready to bring his skill, experience and goals to Real Madrid. Fans are eagerly awaiting the impact Joselu will have on his new game.
When will Joselu be presented as a new Real Madrid player?
On Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m., at the Ciudad Real Madrid de Valdebebas, the long-awaited presentation ceremony for Joselu as a brand new signing for Real Madrid will take place. Following his recent arrival at the club, the Galician player will be officially presented to the media and fans. The event is awaited with great anticipation, as Joselu returns to the team where he grew up as a youth player more than a decade ago. It will be an opportunity for the striker to share his impressions on his return to Real Madrid and his objectives for the next season. Fans will be eager to get up close and personal with the new member of the team and see him don the white jersey once again.
The statement from Real Madrid:
Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have agreed on the loan of the player Joselu, who will be linked to the club for the next season, with a purchase option at the end of it.
Joselu joined the Real Madrid academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons at Castilla. He made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in 2011.
Joselu is international with the Spanish team, with which he has just been proclaimed champion of the Nations League 2023.
On Tuesday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Real Madrid City, Joselu will be presented as a new Real Madrid player.
Next, Joselu will appear before the media.
