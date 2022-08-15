Jorge Sánchez is a new Ajax player. The Mexican side was presented last week through social networks and it is expected that he will soon have his first minutes with the Amsterdam team. The national team returned to Mexico after signing his contract with the Dutch team to process his work visa. The 24-year-old element already has this document and will join the training this Monday or Tuesday.
Coach Alfred Schreuder has highlighted the qualities of the Mexican defender, who signed with Ajax for the next four seasons. Jorge Sánchez’s debut with the Amsterdam team will still have to wait a few days.
According to various journalistic reports, Jorge Sánchez would debut with his new team until August 21, when Ajax visits Sparta Rotterdam at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel.
Jorge Sánchez will have to dispute the position with Devyne Rensch, a 19-year-old Dutch soccer player who has been in charge of covering the position in the preseason and the start of the Eredivisie. Rensch has been compared, due to his qualities and his progression, with Sergiño Dest, a full-back for FC Barcelona.
Despite this, it seems that Sánchez has the advantage due to his experience and career as a professional.
