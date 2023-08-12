The Leagues Cup has been a nightmare for the Liga MX teams, because beyond the fact that the MLS teams have generally benefited from both the planning of the tournament and the refereeing, in general, the teams from Mexico, with few exceptions, left a lot to be desired on the pitch. And one of them was the painting of the eagles of America.
More news about America
The Liga MX team did not have the desired participation, staying in the round of 16 in a duel marked by scandals that do not have to do with the ball. However, beyond the sporting aspect, the tournament was expensive for América as they have lost many men due to injury and several of them will not be available to resume the regular tournament. Now, coach Jardine is looking forward to the recovery of all those absent, and one of those who is making positive progress is Jonathan Rodríguez.
After going through the operating room, where the Uruguayan betrayed him underwent knee surgery, he has entered the final stage of his rehabilitation. Images have been leaked showing that the striker is already working on the pitch, so, as predicted from the beginning, the striker will be at André’s disposal in September and will practically act as a signing, a reinforcement, since At least in the stage of the coach leaving in Brazil, the former Cruz Azul has not had any activity since he has been touched since the end of last semester.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Jonathan #Rodríguez #return #courts
Leave a Reply