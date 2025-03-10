Water and more water. And what remains to come. An equal prognosis for Madrid is not remembered like this in a long time. Continuous rain, storms and wind. Not a sun ray in the next few days. “Madrid is two more days from a rain that they put a fish and chips with the cane,” joked an X user, before Twitter, where Internet users point out that they already begin to understand what they feel in the north with the rain. Does not comfort even the colorful rainbows that go up to Instagram on the door of Alcalá after a shower.

Both in the capital and in the entire Madrid community they have dealt with an adverse weather of climatology that gives the feeling that it will not end. And of course, the questions about the end of so much water is constant in any scenario in which we are. After a somewhat calm February, at least in general for what is usually such an icy month, in recent days the drastic change of situation has already occurred.

The #ASEM112 Active operational situation 1 of the flood plan of @ComunidadMadridbefore forecasting @Aemet_madrid of heavy rains. Cauces de los Ríos are monitored, especially from Lozoya, Jarama, Guadarrama and Henares. It is important to take precautions and limit … pic.twitter.com/8k94cptvdo – Government delegation in Madrid (@dgobiernomadrid) March 8, 2025

What were spring temperatures and almond trees in flower, gave way to a drastic fall of the thermometers, and the umbrella became a basic of everyone who went to the streets since March warned of their presence. The bad weather began its departure so as not yet, in a few days passed by water and in which the issue of conversation in the capital is how long this will last, after in some parts of the community more than 60 liters per square meter have been collected. It has rained 13% more than is usually common.

In March, according to the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET), they are falling on average in the Madrid Community 44 liters per square meter and with what has fallen, the swamps have increased reserves by 7.5%.









And for those who do not stop asking him, the State Meteorology Agency warns that the end of the rains has not yet arrived. The Aemet points to the water will continue to be protagonists for next days. A situation that has caused the pre -emergencies phase of the Special Civil Protection Plan to flood since last Wednesday. In some points of the Madrid mountain range, the yellow warning of the moments in which there are indications of possible floods is still active although without imminent emergency.

According to the Aemet forecastMarch will be a very rainy month and rainfall will accompany us for at least the next two weeks. This is stated by the agency, which warns that the passage of Atlantic storms by latitudes near those of the Peninsula will lead to a week of March 10 to 16 with rains in almost all of Spain. “The accumulated rainfall will be higher than the normal ones for the time of the year, especially in the southwest quadrant of the peninsula,” says Aemet, which points out that temperatures will also remain lower than normal. Patience.