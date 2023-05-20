Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During this weekend theisolated rains in SinaloaSonora and Baja California, while in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas the rainfall will be intense, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) weather forecast.

The dependency belonging to With water explained that between this Friday night and Saturday morning low pressure channels will interact with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and with the subtropical jet stream. This will leave intense punctual rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, while in Durango they will be strong. Punctual very heavy rains in Coahuila, punctual heavy rains in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as isolated rains in Baja California, Sinaloa and Nayarit.

In the same period of time there will be showers in Sonora and Chihuahua, while Durango will have heavy punctual rains as a result of the interaction of low-pressure channels with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

It is worth mentioning that all the aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and hail fall. Similarly, there will be strong winds of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

For the night of this Friday, a new cold front (out of season) will approach northern Mexico, where it will influence the climate.

For this Saturday, the cold front (out of season) will extend over the north of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with a low pressure channel over the northeast and east of the national territory, a low pressure in height and the subtropical jet stream . This will leave showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and hail in the aforementioned regions, as well as the possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Finally, it will continue hot environment to very hot in most of the Mexican Republic. Only in Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Sinaloa will the maximum temperatures range between 35 to 40 °C.

Rain forecast for this Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Very heavy rains with intense points (75 to 150 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): San Luis Potosí, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit and Colima.

Heavy, very heavy and heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, causing landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo .

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur and Chihuahua.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a cool environment, partly cloudy skies and fog banks on the western coast of the region. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment and no rain in the region. West and northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chance of isolated rains in the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. West and southwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the region.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a cloudy to cloudy sky during the day with punctual intense rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with occasional intense rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, heavy rains in Chihuahua and Durango, these rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and cause landslides and floods; all the rains with electric shocks and hail fall. Cool environment in the morning, and cold in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, as well as a warm to hot environment during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango