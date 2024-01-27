Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/27/2024 – 16:03

After a week with lower temperatures recorded in the city of São Paulo, following the passage of a cold front, the expectation is that thermometers will gradually rise again in the coming days, starting this Saturday, the 27th. warmer at least until Thursday, 1st.

This Saturday, weather conditions will decrease to significant rain, although isolated showers are expected in the afternoon. “However, with low potential for the formation of flooding”, states the Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the City of São Paulo. Throughout the day, the projection is sun among many clouds.

The areas of instability continue to operate in the eastern part of the State, mainly on the South and North coast and in Baixada Santista. The rains still persist, but temperatures will gradually rise from next week onwards.

For Sunday, the 28th, the forecast indicates the formation of a new area of ​​low atmospheric pressure on the coast of São Paulo, which will cause moderate to heavy rain between the afternoon and evening in the capital of São Paulo and neighboring cities in Greater São Paulo.

“There is potential for the formation of flooding and overflows of rivers and streams, in addition to increasing the risk of landslides”, adds the municipal body.

See the weather forecast for the city of SP for the next few days:

– Saturday: between 18ºC and 25ºC;

– Sunday: between 18ºC and 27ºC;

– Monday: between 18ºC and 28ºC;

– Tuesday: between 19ºC and 31ºC.

According to Meteoblue, the next few days should see a gradual increase in temperature until Thursday, the day on which the forecast indicates the highest rainfall for the week in the city of São Paulo.

Biggest rainfall accumulated in 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin released this Saturday morning by the Civil Defense of the State of SP:

– São Sebastião 59 mm

– Iguape 54 mm

– Santos 40 mm

– Ubatuba 33 mm

– 29 mm registration

– Bom Sucesso do Itararé 24 mm

– Itariri 22 mm

– Peruíbe and Rio Grande da Serra 21 mm

– Apiaí 19 mm

– Long Island 18 mm

State and municipal civil defenses, in addition to public, private bodies and concessionaires, continue to monitor weather conditions and damage related to the rains that hit several cities in recent days. The rains that hit the coast of São Paulo since the night of Wednesday, 24th, also caused blockages on highways in São Paulo.