This Sunday, Inter Miami became the first team to qualify for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, beating FC Dallas after a penalty shootout at Toyota Stadium, not without difficulties.
It seemed that Lionel Messi’s team was left out by going down 3-1, however, an own goal and a great goal by the Argentine star, tied 4-4, to send everything to the penalty point where those from Miami they won 5-3.
Once again Lionel Messi was once again the man of the match, scoring the first of the night at minute 6′, and scoring the second in the final stretch of the match. With this double, Lio has scored double goals for three consecutive games.
When and against whom is Inter Miami’s next match in the Leagues Cup?
Now, with a ticket in hand for the quarterfinals of the competition, the team led by Argentine technical director Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino awaits the winner of the match between charlotte fc and Houston Dynamowho meet this Monday on the field of Shell Energy of Texas.
The quarterfinal match will be played next friday august 11at a time yet to be defined.
Undoubtedly, the team inter miami It continues to be the broad favorite and one of the serious candidates to win the Leagues Cup title, and they already have 4 victories in a row, leaving Cruz Azul, Atlanta United, Orlando City and FC Dallas on the road.
