FC Barcelona made its first signing official for the 2023/24 season, which is nothing more and nothing less than that of Ilkay Gundogan, the 32-year-old German midfielder who has just won absolutely everything with Manchester City, in addition, he reaches Zero cost after ending his contract with the club coached by Pep Guardiola. In this way, the German arrived at the club where he shared the midfield with players like Gavi or Pedri, contributing seniority.
Now in the offices of FC Barcelona they are working on the subject of presentations of the two players they have managed to incorporate so far, the signings of Iñigo Martínez and Ilkay Gundogan. The first presentation will take place next Thursday, July 13, at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí, where they will take advantage of the fact that the team will have a party after the double session scheduled for Tuesday and training on Wednesday afternoon. The central defender who arrives free from Athletic Club de Bilbao and who has already trained with the team will be the first of the two signings to be presented, meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan will have to wait until next week for his presentation in the Blaugrana shirt .
When will Ilkay Gundogan’s presentation with FC Barcelona be?
The German midfielder will have to wait until next week for his presentation with the Catalans to take place. After Iñigo Martínez’s presentation on Thursday, July 13, we will have Ilkay Gundogan’s turn on Monday, July 17. After having to carry out the medical and physical tests with the rest of the international players returning that same day, and participating in his first training session with the club, the German player will make his debut before the media at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despi
#Ilkay #Güdogan #presented #Barcelona #player
Leave a Reply