This is a frequently asked question and a more complicated one where foreign residents are concerned, some consider.

The Government announced at the beginning of December that Phase One will last until the 1st of March and will be concentrating on health workers, residents & staff at homes for the aged, and people who required helper assistance.

From the 1st of March until the 1st of June (Phase Two) it will be those citizens of 80 living at home independently.

Phase Three begins on the 1st of June and will be available for the rest of the population.

Each phase depends on the availability of vaccines and the way things are going, the Government’s roll-out plan will suffer delays. In fact, according to experts it could take up to four years to vaccinate everybody.

The Government’s original goal was to have 70% of the population vaccinated against Covid (32 million people) by summer. Yet availability from the factories in Europe has dropped by more than half and what has actually reached here is getting held up on national / regional distribution levels.

Two experts from Santander, Doctor Álvaro Díez and Doctor Dominika Miszewska, have created a calculator to see when you are likely to get the jab. You enter in which region of Spain you live and your age, as well as about half a dozen questions concerning your health circumstances, it tells you when you can expect to receive the Covid inoculation and how many people are in front of you in the queue .

The first example is 65, living in Andalucía. At the present rate of 271,166 vaccinations per week you can expect your jab between the 1st of March and the 31st of May, as there are between 413,840 and 2,373,716 people in front of you in Andalucía.

If you are 75 years old and live in Andalucia it is exactly the same as being 10 years younger, as it is not until you reach 80 that the situation changes.

If you’re 80, then you can expect to be called between the 1st and 23rd of March as you have between 63,258 and 413,840 in the queue in front of you.

It is calculated that it will take between ten and eleven months to inoculate the entire population of Andalucía.

So, even if you are 80, living independently and do have your TIE but are still waiting for your S1 (social-security coverage) you’re not going to get your jab before the 1st of March at the earliest, like your fellow Spaniards . Sorry.

(News: Andalucia)