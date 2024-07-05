According to the criteria of

Authorities in the south of the country were on alert for the possible arrival of the hurricane to Texas, despite the fact that it was losing strength as it entered Mexico with sustained winds of 137 kilometers per hour. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), A hurricane warning remains in effect for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico from Puerto Allen to Cancun, including Cozumel.

The main alert is currently in effect in Mexico for the Mérida area, where Strong winds are expected to arrive between 12 PM and 1 PM Central Time. On the calculated trajectory, the hurricane would leave the region during the afternoon of this Friday to advance through the sea until make landfall again next Monday at 6 AMalthough its lateral bands could have serious consequences in eastern Mexico starting on Sunday.

According to information shared by the NHC on its official website, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Hurricane Beryl could trigger warnings for southern Texas later on Friday.

Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches will likely be issued later today for portions of northeast Mexico and lower-middle Texas. This is what those watches (and warnings) mean. The latest forecast information, including warning information, is always available at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ #Beryl pic.twitter.com/yq0qrOTIFQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 5, 2024

When will Hurricane Beryl hit Texas?

Forecasts indicate that the hurricane, with damaging winds of ninety-three kilometers per hour or more, It could make landfall in southern Texas as early as Sunday.as reported by the media The New York Times. Odds vary by region, but forecasts indicate that will affect the following cities in the state of Texas: