Last week, an Arctic storm that crossed much of the United States led to sub-zero temperatures, flooding, power failures and dozens of deaths. Although some areas are still alert due to weather conditions, Climate experts predict that temperatures will begin to rise in the coming days.

The cold weather will ease a little this week. According to Fox Forecast Center, Pattern change will bring warmer-than-average temperatures for millions of Americans thanks to the fact that the Arctic storm began to leave the territory as of yesterday.

Based on the above, in the western and northern US in the following days, More than 225 million people will experience the highest temperatures in more than a week, which will remain at least until the weekend.

Meteorologists warned that although we could not speak of a warm climate, given that the territory experienced very significant frosts, temperatures will begin to rise in the Midwest and the Northern Plains, and They will finally rise above freezing in the middle of this week.

Billings in Montana, Minot in North Dakota and Minneapolis finished the weekend with below-freezing temperatures, but in these first Days will see warmer temperatures of up to 30 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 degrees Celsiuswhich, although it may not seem like it, will be an improvement.

To the south, in Kansas City, it is expected that 4 degrees Celsius will be reached on Wednesday. In turn, temperatures will gradually increase in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, reaching around 10 degrees Celsius by Thursday, while around 15 degrees are expected for the states of Philadelphia and Washington by Friday.

Pittsburgh, for example, for Thursday, will register an average temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, a significant rise in just five days, since the weekend recorded minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The cold will begin to subside.

The southern United States will enjoy spring temperatures

According to climate experts, In southern states they will begin to enjoy warm temperatures. For example, in Jacksonville, Florida, it had reached 6 degrees Celsius over the weekend, but now temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius are expected.

On the other hand, in Houston and New Orleans they will have improvements, since they will register up to 21 degrees Celsius starting Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Despite the good news, it is important that citizens remain alert to the authorities' announcements, especially in those areas where, due to the cold, there were electrical power and pipe failures that will still take time to repair.