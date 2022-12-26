Guillermo Ochoa gave one of the great surprises of the winter market in Liga MX. After several months of negotiation, it seemed that the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team was going to renew his contract with Club América, however, in an unexpected turn of events, both parties could not reach an agreement and the goalkeeper ended up opting for a offer in Europe: that of the Salernitana of Serie A.
The 37-year-old Mexican soccer player, who will seek to break all existing records and become the first player in history to attend six World Cups, signed for only six months with the Italian first division club. In theory, Ochoa came to the Granata to start after the injury of goalkeeper Luigi Sepe and his continuity at the club will be evaluated once the season is over.
US Salernitana is currently in 12th position in Serie A, with 17 points, product of four wins, five draws and six losses. Currently the garnet squad is 10 units away from 18th place in the general table, however, the team’s priority is to avoid relegation.
The team, before the break for the World Cup, had two defeats and a draw in the three most recent days. La Salernitana will return to activity in Serie A next Wednesday, January 4, against AC Milan at the Arechi Stadium, home of the garnets.
That is to say, Guillermo Ochoa would debut in European soccer against the rossoneros, who occupy second place in the table and seek to close the gap with Napoli.
