The agreement to send German heavy tanks to the Ukraine, much to the chagrin of Moscow, involves a change that can help break through the Russian lines.



However, the recent Russian bombings and the aggressive offensive that the Kremlin has undertaken shows that Russia is prepared to achieve more victories while the heavy weapons announced by several Western nations arrive.

(Also: Russia responds to US and European tank shipments with bombing raids on Ukraine)

It will not be until the end of March or the beginning of April that Germany will send the coveted ‘Leopard 2’, as confirmed by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Despite this, it has not yet been announced when Ukrainian soldiers will begin training to handle the powerful vehicles.

I have no reason to think that it will be too late

This Tuesday the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, gave the green light to send the Leopard tanks together with the authorization to their allies so they can supply them too.

“I have no reason to think that it will be too late,” said the German Defense Minister, who denied that an alleged indecision by his government would have delayed tank shipments which kyiv claims for its defense.

(Also: Ukraine: Will the course of the war change after the arrival of tanks from the West?

Pistorius made these statements in what was his first visit to Bundeswehr (German army) troops since he took office, a week ago and after the resignation of his predecessor, Christine Lambrecht, questioned mainly for her management regarding Ukraine.

Photo: EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINA

“We have not hesitated: we have negotiated,” said the minister, in relation to the talks carried out by his Executive, at different levels, until reaching a consensus among the allies for the supplies of the ‘Leopard 2’.

Scholz repeatedly insisted before giving the green light to those shipments in which they had to be produced “in close consensus” with their alliesboth European and transatlantic and especially with the United States.

(Keep reading: Exclusive: A Retired General Will Be Venezuela’s New Ambassador to Colombia)

Finally this Tuesday the chancellor announced that Germany will deliver a company of those 2A6 type battle tanks corresponding to its army, which means 14 units, in addition to authorizing the allies that have these armored vehicles, made in Germany, to join the shipments.

The purpose is to add two battalions -about 88 cars- mainly among the European partners.

Those from Germany will be joined by another 14 from Poland, plus an unspecified number of units from other countries that have expressed their willingness to participate in the shipments -such as the Netherlands, Spain, Norway and Finland-.

USA also confirmed this Wednesday the shipment of 31 “Abrams“. France, until now, limited itself to “not ruling out” uniting with its ‘Leclerc’.

The US will give 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

UK announces Challenger 2 shipping date

For its part, the British government claims that the 14 Challenger 2 tanks it will send to reinforce Ukraine arrive in that country “at the end of March” and for this it will begin to train Ukrainian soldiers in its use from next week.

Equipping Ukraine to drive Russia out of their territory is just as important as defending what they already have. See also Child with Down syndrome bullied in the bathroom by his classmates. The shock video

In an appearance in the House of Commons (Lower), the Secretary of State for Defense, Alex Chalk, announced that it is planned that the training of Ukrainian soldiers “begins on Monday of next week”.

“The intention is (for the tanks to arrive) at the end of March, and between now and then there will be a major training program, not only for the crew of the tanks that will operate these vehicles, but also for those in charge of their maintenance,” he pointed.

(We invite you to read: Spain investigates a machete attack on two churches in Algeciras)

In the opinion of the person in charge, “equipping Ukraine to expel Russia from its territory is as important as defending what they already have”, so the United Kingdom will contribute to the Ukrainian troops passing “from resisting the Russian forces to expelling them“.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING