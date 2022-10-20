Club Deportivo Guadalajara announced the arrival of Ferdinand Iron as the new sports director of his institution prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament with the aim of leaving behind the failures of recent years.
During these days, the Spanish leader has arrived in Guadalajara and has been doing a series of activities from meetings and talks with all areas of the club and some first team players.
Likewise, the team has been in charge of publishing on social networks the first images and first impression speeches about the arrival of the historic former Spanish defender.
The board of the Sacred Flock has prepared everything for Hierro to appear at the Akron Stadium in front of his fans, where previously some followers were also selected to ask him some questions and have a coexistence with the Spanish leader.
Iron He was already able to get close to several players from both the Tapatio (team of MX Expansion League) who this Thursday will play their playoff match against Zacatecasas well as others from the first team such as Sergio Floresto whom he addressed a few words so that they keep in mind that an important part of their work at Chivas will be to observe young people who have the talent to climb to the first team.
In a press conference before the media, Amaury Vergara will take care of welcoming you Ferdinand Iron with the opportunity for the Mexican press to ask him questions about his arrival at the Guadalajara team prior to Clausura 2023.
The appointment will be this Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central Mexico time when the new sports director of Guadalajara will find the property for the first time where he will seek to fulfill his best performance for the next three years in a position important to return greatness to a team that has been immersed in failure for years.
