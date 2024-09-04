HE Part of the roof of the largest cantina in the world collapsed; El PariánThis happened on Tuesday, September 3, and caused the closure of the traditional establishment.

The collapse of part of the roof occurred in two moments, so El Parian It was closed to prevent injuries.

So far The exact date on which El Parián could reopen is unknown. because first a thorough analysis of the structural state must be done, says the coordinator of Civil Protection and Firefighters Tlaquepaque, José Jaime Manzano Nuñez.

“Since yesterday an inspection was carried out by the INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History), this evaluation was done in conjunction with the College of Engineers of Jalisco and Civil Protection personnel,” said Commander Manzano.

“A more detailed evaluation will also be carried out, the request was made structural safety opinion that the building currently has, to the College of Engineers, this It will take a couple of days, maybe weeks “, he added.

The official did not rule out that El Parian It may be partially opened after the detailed report, but that will depend on the findings. For the moment, shoring work has been carried out in various parts of the building.

Courtesy of the Government of Tlaquepaque

Nuño Manzano assures that humidity could have been one of the causes of the collapse of the vault of the Parian.

It is worth mentioning that in Tlaquepaque Mexico’s Independence is celebrated a week later, that is, it will be on September 21, so there is hope for visitors and merchants to celebrate this national holiday in El Parian.