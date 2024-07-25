Deadpool & Wolverine has reached theaters almost everywhere in the world. While the film is expected to be a box office hit, this does not mean that everyone is willing to leave their homes to go see this film. Thus, many are awaiting the release of this feature film on streaming services, and Here we tell you which platform it will arrive on and when this will happen..

Although there is no official information from Disney at the moment, Deadpool & Wolverine coming to Disney+like the other Marvel and Fox productions. For its part, the release date remains a mystery, although there is a pattern that could reveal the release date of this film on streaming.

The last three Marvel films arrived on Disney+ three months after their theatrical releases. For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels passed 89 days, while for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 We had to wait 90 days. However, in the case of Deadpool & Wolverine There is one element that could substantially influence its arrival on streaming, and that is the success it could have at the box office.

Deadpool and its sequel generated nearly $800 million, which is impressive when you consider that these are adult films. It is expected that Deadpool & Wolverine have similar or better successso it could spend more time at the box office, thus lengthening the wait time for those who want to enjoy this film on Disney+.

If we follow Marvel’s pattern, Deadpool & Wolverine It would arrive on Disney+ in late October or early Novemberalthough this could vary depending on its box office success. In related topics, this is the movie’s popcorn charts at Cinépolis. Similarly, these are the ratings for this film.

Author’s Note:

I haven’t seen the movie yet, but some of the conversation I’ve seen is that it’s not as good as the last two, but there are plenty of laughs and the cameos were a surprise, which means Deadpool has officially joined the MCU, so I’m looking forward to at least having some fun at the theater.

Via: Disney