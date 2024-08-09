Dani Olmo could be just days away from stepping onto the pitch in a Barcelona shirt for the first time in ten years after completing his €62 million signing from RB Leipzig.
Barcelona have reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side for a fee of €55m to bring back the player, who left La Masia at the age of 16 in search of a better path to the first team in Croatia. Agreeing a personal six-year contract, until 2030, has not been a problem.
According to Sports WorldBarcelona does not currently have plans to make a public presentation of the signing to the Barça fans.
Olmo’s first outing is therefore most likely to come during the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match on Monday, although a separate event could still be held just for him in the following days.
That match, to which Monaco have been invited this year, would mark Olmo’s unofficial debut. If there are no setbacks, he could make his competitive debut with Barcelona five days later, when Hansi Flick’s team travels to the east coast of Spain to face Valencia in their opening match in La Liga.
It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will also be able to secure the services of Nico Williams before the transfer window closes. Rumour has it that club president Joan Laporta has personally taken charge of trying to negotiate with the Euro 2024-winning winger, who looks more likely to stay at Athletic Club.
There is growing speculation that the Catalans are close to complying with La Liga’s financial regulations and returning to 1:1 spending rules, which would be a huge boost. But not everyone is convinced.
