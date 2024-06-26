The Cruz Azul Football Club reported to preseason since June 12 and since then they have been preparing their presentation in the 2024 Apertura Tournament and Leagues Cup 2024.
But at the same time that they encounter the movements in their squad with the ups and downs, the presence of youth in the U-20 and U-23 national teams, they also have two elements being part of the Copa América 2024 with the National Team. Mexican national who directs Jaime Lozano.
They are about the midfielder Carlos Rodriguez and the extreme Uriel Antunaboth were active in the debut of the Aztec team on Matchday 1 of Group B against Jamaica.
In this way, the Celeste Machine only has two representatives in the Copa América 2024 and both with the tricolor team, it is expected that both ‘Charlie‘ As the ‘Sorcerer‘, be quite active, well Edson Alvarez suffered an injury in the first half of the game against Jamaica and was left out of the competition, which will mean that Rodriguez have more action than expected.
In addition, Antuna He is considered a regular player in the starting eleven of the ‘Jimmy‘ or he tends to consider it very revulsive even when it doesn’t start.
So when could these players report with the La Noria team? From the outset, everything will depend on how far the Mexican team advances,
At least they would be active until Sunday, June 30, when they finish their participation in the Group Stage and know if they advance, then everything will depend on the round to which they reach from the quarterfinals to the final that will be played on Sunday, July 14 in Miami.
Afterwards, it is likely that the board will grant them a few days of vacation or rest, since they have practically not stopped since they played the final of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
