After these quarterfinals in which the Brazilian team and the current world runner-up, the Croatian team, were going to face each other to earn a place in the semifinals of this 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. It was the Croatians who have finally earned that place among the four best teams in the world and will seek to bring to their own what escaped them in Russia 2018
When will the Brazilian team play again in the World Cup in Qatar?
After this victory and after securing a place in these semifinals of Qatar 2022, they will play again on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish time) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, where the first of the two semifinals of the tournament. It is still unknown who will be the rival of the Croatian team to fight for a place in the grand final that everyone is waiting for. The rival will come from the winner of the quarterfinals that the Netherlands and Argentina will play today.
In the event that Argentina is the one who achieves the pass to the semifinals, they would face one of the teams that are favorites to win the World Cup on December 18, when the grand final of the tournament will be played. On the other hand, the Netherlands team is a great rival and is having a great tournament, which will surely make things difficult for the team led by Luka Modric.
Who will be the rival of the Croatian team in the semifinals?
