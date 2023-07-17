Juan Pablo Vargas receives great news in the middle of the Millonarios match

See also Juan Pablo Vargas receives great news in the middle of the Millonarios match

Once the calendar dates with the 34 days have been released, we already know when the clashes between the two players will be.

Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad and Cristiano’s Al Nassr will face each other at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on matchday 17 of the league, which is scheduled for December 14.

The second round match will be at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh, the Al Nassr stadium, and will be played on May 27 in the 34th and final round of the Saudi Professional League.

Day 17: Al Ittihad vs Al Nasser (12/14/2023)

Day 34: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad (12/27/2023)