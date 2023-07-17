The Saudi League is unstoppable and they are signing great players with the aim of making Saudi football more attractive. In the winter transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised many after signing for Alnassr after all the controversy with Manchester United.
Although many players had already chosen to try their luck in Arab football, the Portuguese opened the way for many others to follow him. Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, N’golo Kanté, Marcelo Brozovic, Rubén Neves and Karim Benzema are some of the players who have decided to sign for the Saudi Arabian league.
When does the Saudi Professional League start?
The 2023/24 season of the Saudi Professional League will begin next Friday, August 11, and will last until the weekend of May 27. In that time, 34 days will be played, where one of the great attractions will be the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
When will Cristiano Ronaldo vs Karim Benzema meet in the Saudi Professional League?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will meet again in a league, not in a team, after having shared a dressing room at Real Madrid. The confrontation between the two players is one of the most anticipated moments in the Saudi league.
Once the calendar dates with the 34 days have been released, we already know when the clashes between the two players will be.
Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad and Cristiano’s Al Nassr will face each other at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah on matchday 17 of the league, which is scheduled for December 14.
The second round match will be at the KSU Football Field in Riyadh, the Al Nassr stadium, and will be played on May 27 in the 34th and final round of the Saudi Professional League.
Day 17: Al Ittihad vs Al Nasser (12/14/2023)
Day 34: Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad (12/27/2023)
