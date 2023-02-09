Everything was served for Al Nassr who was traveling with the Saudi team to visit the al wehda. The 16th day of the Saudi competition was being played. The match was posted as a good opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to score the goal and lead his team to victory. He finally did it and by far.
He started even. Both teams went looking for the opponent’s mistake with high and fast pressure. You could see a lot of intensity in the gestation area and the duels were constant. The intention of the local was to try to cancel the passers and thus prevent any ball from reaching the maximum threat; the portuguese star, who was going to open the can in the 21st minute, with a nice goal with his weaker leg. The second goal fell again thanks to the merits of Cristiano Ronaldo, at minute 40′.
The rival team did not seem to have much spirit in their backpack to fight for the victory against Al Nassr and the drop in spirits was quite evident. After the first two goals fell, they lowered their arms and left everything served for the team from the capital. Al Nassr’s third goal fell again from Cristiano Ronaldo. A penalty was awarded that did not seem to make much sensebut “El Bicho” easily converted from the 12 steps. It was a round night for the Portuguese star, who once again sang a goal, in the minute 61′after a rebound and put everything 4-0 to seal and end the game with a win.
Cristiano Ronaldo will have action again with the al nassr on February 17. That would be the date of the next appointment for the fans of “CR7”. Those led by rudi garcia they will receive the Al Tawooun. The champion will seek with all the intention to continue adding by three and screw himself as hard as possible in the position table of the Saudi Professional League.
