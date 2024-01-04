The Saudi Arabia Professional League 23/24 closed the year with an Al-Shabab 1-0 Al-Wahda match. The team led by Éver Banega knew how to beat its rivals two days before the end of the year. In this way, matchday 19 was put on pause since Al Ta'ee vs Al Ittihad was postponed to February 7, 2024, this being the first match that will be played in this league in this new year.
But if it were not for that exception, matchday 20 of the Saudi Professional League is dated for February 15, 2024. That day the 9 matches of the day will be played and Cristiano Ronaldo will face Al-Fateh of players like Cristian Tello or Jason Denayer. The team led by the Portuguese is second in the league with 4 victories in the last 5 games and closely follows Al Hilal with 7 points.
More news about the Saudi Arabian league
The aforementioned Al Hilal of players like Neymar Jr, Mitrović or Bono, who lead the league, will face Al Raed who are thirteenth, 3 points away from fighting for tenth place and forced to win two points from relegation. Third are Al-Ahli Saudi, who have players like Firmino, Mahrez and Gabri Veiga, 6 points behind Cristiano Ronaldo and having scored 16 of the last 18 points played, and they will face Al-Okhdood Club, who are twelfth and in a position very similar to those of Al Raed mentioned above.
Having already named the 3 best teams in the league, we also highlight matches like the one that Al Ittihad will play just 8 days after its debut on February 7 against Al Ta'ee, and if they lose against them, they could face to two teams in relegation in the space of a week since their new rival would be Al Riyadh, currently 2 points away from relegation with one more game than Al Ta'ee itself. The other two relegation teams share different fortunes since Abha will face Al Taawon fourth in the league and on the other hand, Al-Hazm, last in the standings, will face Al Feiha who, although they are fourteenth, have lost their last 5 games and they bring a very negative dynamic.
|
Local
|
Visitor
|
Date
|
Al-Okhdood Club
|
Al-Ahli Saudi
|
02/15/24
|
Al Hilal
|
Al Raed
|
02/15/24
|
Abha
|
Al Taawon
|
02/15/24
|
Al-Wahda
|
Al Ta'ee
|
02/15/24
|
Damac
|
Al-Shabab
|
02/15/24
|
Al Ittihad
|
Riyadh
|
02/15/24
|
Al-Hazm
|
Al-Feiha
|
02/15/24
|
Al Khaleej
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
02/15/24
|
Al-Nassr
|
Al-Fateh
|
02/15/24
