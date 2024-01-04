But if it were not for that exception, matchday 20 of the Saudi Professional League is dated for February 15, 2024. That day the 9 matches of the day will be played and Cristiano Ronaldo will face Al-Fateh of players like Cristian Tello or Jason Denayer. The team led by the Portuguese is second in the league with 4 victories in the last 5 games and closely follows Al Hilal with 7 points.

Having already named the 3 best teams in the league, we also highlight matches like the one that Al Ittihad will play just 8 days after its debut on February 7 against Al Ta'ee, and if they lose against them, they could face to two teams in relegation in the space of a week since their new rival would be Al Riyadh, currently 2 points away from relegation with one more game than Al Ta'ee itself. The other two relegation teams share different fortunes since Abha will face Al Taawon fourth in the league and on the other hand, Al-Hazm, last in the standings, will face Al Feiha who, although they are fourteenth, have lost their last 5 games and they bring a very negative dynamic.