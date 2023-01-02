Cristiano Ronaldo begins his first experience outside of European football at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after passing through Sporting de Portugal, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin and Manchester United on two occasions.

The Portuguese faces his new professional stage, in which he is currently second in the Saudi league with 23 points, two behind Al Shabab.

His team has only dropped six points from a draw at home against Al Ittihad at the beginning of October, another in their last match against Al Hilal and an away defeat against Al Tawoon at the beginning of September. This stumble has been the only one since last September 3.

These results come hand in hand with their good numerical records, 24 goals for and only 6 against. Figures equaled only by the leader, trained by the Spanish Vicente Moreno and who It has in its ranks players like Éver Banega and Grzegorz Krychowiak, former Sevilla midfielders; or the Spanish Santi Mina.

Players who have made a career in European football will also share a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. In the goal, the presence of the Colombian David Ospina stands out, who defended the colors of Arsenal or Napoli.

In defense, the European note is put by the Spanish center-back Álvaro González, after passing through Olympique de Marseille. For their part, the Brazilians Luiz Gustavo and Talisca are the main references, the second also being the top scorer in the championship to date.

In addition, there is also the Cameroonian Vincent Aboubakar after working at Besiktas or Porto.

As for his coach, it will be the Frenchman Rudi García, with a more than proven track record after winning the French Ligue 1 at the helm of Lille in 2010-2011 and finishing runner-up on two occasions in the Italian Serie A with AS Roma. .

Together they will try to achieve a league title that has resisted them since the 2018-2019 campaign. That was the ninth in the showcases of the entity, the second most successful in the country after Al-Hilal, which doubles it in gimps with a total of 18.

On the international scene, their greatest milestone was the continental final reached in 95-96, when they lost in extra time against the South Korean Ilhwa Chunma.

The debut of the ‘Bug’ at Al Nassr

The sports press from all over the world is watching the first match of ‘CR7’ with his new sports club. According to the portal specialized in sports ‘Tudn’, during the match between Al Nassr and Al Tai on Thursday, January 5within the framework of the Saudi Arabian League, the Portuguese striker could make his first appearance.

This will take place in the morning, at 10 am; but if Cristiano Ronaldo does not debut this day, his first match in the Arab league would be, then, on January 13 at 12:30 pm, against Al Shabab.

*With information from EFE