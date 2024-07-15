The Colombia selection will quickly turn the page on the Copa América and resume its objectives for the remainder of this year 2024. Life goes on and the national team has an essential commitment in the near future: the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The next match for the ‘tricolor’ will be in September, against Peru. However, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) has not announced the date and time of the match, in which Colombia will be the visitor.

This match is part of the seventh round of the World Cup qualifiers in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After that away game, Colombia will have an almost immediate revenge for what happened in the Copa America final, on Sunday night: also in September, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, will face Argentina. The date is still to be defined.

In addition, before the end of this year, Colombia will play four more matches, corresponding to dates 9, 10, 11 and 12. Respectively, the rivals of the ‘tricolor’ will be Bolivia (home), Chile (visitor), Uruguay (home) and Ecuador (visitor), on a date and time to be determined in the months of October and November.

In 2025, new dates for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will return, starting in March.

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

Where is Colombia in the qualifiers?

Colombia’s main objective is to qualify for the next World Cup. The team is doing well in the standings. It is third with 12 points, after Argentina and Uruguay.

In the campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the ‘tricolor’ has won three games and drawn three. It is undefeated in that competition.

Argentina is the leader with 15 points, the result of five wins and a draw. Uruguay has 13 points, fruit of four games won, one lost and one defeat.

The Colombian National Team surpasses the surprising Venezuela (9), Ecuador (8) and a depressed Brazil, which is sixth with 7 points.

