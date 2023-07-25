The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup has already begun and soccer fans in the Colombian country saw the debut of the Selection of Colombia at the event held in Australia and New Zealand. The Cafetero team defeated the team of South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney) by a score of 2-0.
The goals were the work of María Usme, who discounted from the penalty spot at minute 30, while at minute 39, Linda Caicedo took a shot from outside the area to fold the hands of goalkeeper Yoon, who made the mistake in the match.
Undoubtedly, a typical match for the Colombians who had no impediment in dominating the entire match and took advantage of the Asian mistakes to make a difference and get their first three points of the World Cup.
How is the fixture of the Colombian team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
After the aforementioned opening match against the South Korean team, the Colombians will now have to face off against Germany he July 30and later before the selection of Morocco, on August 3, to close the participation in the group stage of the World Cup. It should be remembered that the first two placed in each group will qualify for the round of 16 of the competition.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
STADIUM
|
COLOMBIA-GERMANY
|
7/30/2023
|
4.30 (COL)
|
aussie stadium
|
COLOMBIA-MOROCCO
|
8/3/2023
|
5.00 (COL)
|
HBF Park
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup final?
The grand final of the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on August 20, 2023.
