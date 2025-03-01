In Spain, all municipalities that have more than 50,000 inhabitants must have a low -emission area that restricts access to more polluting vehicles, however, It is each city who determines its restrictive regulations and the entry date of this in force.

In the case of Catalonia, the Generalitat wants the regulations to restrict access to certain vehicles be autonomicOr, therefore, he presented the Horizon Air Quality Plan 2027 to unify the performances in Las Zbe.

What restrictions will you have the vehicles with B label?

Decree 132/2024 It establishes in its article 21 that the Catalan municipalities of more than 50,000 inhabitants must include in the restrictions of access to their low emissions areas to cars with B label from January 1, 2028.

In addition, this same decree of the Generalitat of Catalonia indicates that the Label -free vehicles are prohibited from access to ZBE Once they are implanted in a municipality in the region. On the other hand, it should be noted that many consistories have established exceptions to these regulations for cars that are registered in them and pay the circulation tax there.

What municipalities should already have a ZBE in Catalonia?

Archive image of a zbe signal in the coastal round of Barcelona. Aina Martí / ACN

These are the cities that have More than 50,000 inhabitants registered in its municipal register. By order from greater to lower number of inhabitants are the following:

Barcelona, ​​Hospitet de Llobregat, Badalona, ​​Terrassa, Sabadell, Lleida, Tarragona, Mataró, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Reus, Girona, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Cornellà de Llobregat, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Manresa, Rubí, Vilanova I La Geltrú, Viladecans, Castelldefels, the Prat de Llobreg, Granollers, Cerdanyola del Vallès and Mollet del Vallès.





What is the operation of the Zbe of Barcelona?

First, it should be noted that the low emissions zone Rounds in Barcelona is formed by the municipality of the city (except the Free Zone and the neighborhoods of Vallvidrera, El Tibidabo and Las Planas), as well as are located within Hospitalet de Llobregat and part of the municipalities of Cornellá de Llobregat, Esplugues de Llobregat and Sant Adriá de Kisses.

In addition, the Dalt and Coastal rounds are not included, which circulate the city of Barcelona. On the other hand, it is that the area of ​​low emissions It is only in force from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.. The rest of the days can circulate all vehicles through it, regardless of its environmental tag of the DGT.