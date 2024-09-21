Now yes. With the approval of the judicial reform and the rest of constitutional amendments that they do Brunette and their alliesMexico enters into an autocratic regime change.

Most of the Mexicans seems not realize of what is happeningLike a voice in the wilderness, former President Ernesto Zedillo, in various interventions, put his finger on the sore spot. The two pillars collapse on which the transition to the democracywhich allowed the PRI to be eradicated from power and allowed the PAN and Morena to replace it. This is the division of powerswith an independent judiciary, and a reliable electoral system and autonomous bodies to control the Executive.

In one word, the foundations of the rule of law are being dismantled. Zedillo summed it up like this: an official party that controls the executive and legislative branches, makes changes to the Constitution to annul the judicial branch, which paves the way for a tyrannical government.

Diego Valadés, for his part, believes that this tyrannical pretension will not work, and what the election of judges, magistrates and ministers will cause will be a balkanization of the administration of justice in Mexico, and more than an advantage it will be an obstacle to the governability of the Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidency. Judges with bosses or regional leaders can be seen, playing their own logic.

As if that were not enough, violence has worsened in several regions of the country, caused by organized crime, which included Sinaloa among the states with the highest number of episodes, following the arrest of Ismael Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez.

We, the people of Sinaloa, live paralyzed by fear arising from the clashes between drug traffickers, which occur in an isolated and sporadic manner in different parts of the country, but people react as if we were in a civil war. It is no wonder, after the experiences of the Culiacanazos.

Governor Rocha’s efforts to call for normality are unfortunately not having any effect on a distrustful and fearful citizenry. This situation is seriously affecting the economy of businesses and service providers. The school system is working at half its capacity, and the security forces are not sure when this dire situation will end.

Added to this national and state uncertainty is the crisis at the UAS, whose authorities are resisting a necessary reform and want to uphold an organic law that was originally proposed by a few professors, when for the current law there was much discussion the day before and consultations by Congress with broad sectors of the population and young people.

The anomalous weather we are suffering seems to have no end, and the speech of the new president Claudia Sheinbaum does not connect with reality so far, because before each event, she minimizes its seriousness or blames the past. Her narrative and the preparations for her inauguration are divorced from the calamities that the country and states like Sinaloa are suffering.

The outgoing Sinaloa Legislature made the right decision to reform the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa to initiate a transition towards a democratic normality within it. The leaders of Casa Rosalina will have the opportunity in the secondary and internal legislation to adapt it to the new times instead of mobilizations and complex litigation. Dialogue should be the main instrument to resume the development of the institutions and of Sinaloa.

More from the same author: