California’s secretary of state has just released data showing that the 2022 election was a mess.

Why? Because of the mail-in vote.

In fact, this was the first California election that relied on the United States Postal Service to fulfill the mission. In September 2021, Sacramento (California’s state capital) passed new legislation that said everyone registered to vote – living or dead – automatically receives a ballot in the mail, with each election.

That may sound good, but the new data proves that mass mail-in voting should have remained a pandemic experiment.

An analysis by the Public Interest Legal Foundation [Fundação Jurídica de Interesse Público] shows that over 226,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by California election authorities. It’s a quarter of a million citizens who thought their ballot would count, but it didn’t.

The number 1 reason for the rejection was that the ballot arrived too late. This is what happens when you put the Post Office in charge.

Other reasons the data show ballots being rejected by California election officials include a voter forgetting to sign the ballot. This is a simple error that is easily detected and corrected in person at a polling place.

Mail-in elections also need near-perfect voter lists. Otherwise, deceased registrants receive ballots by mail and persons registered more than once receive multiple ballots by mail.

This massive failure of California’s automatic mail-in voting process should come as no surprise. It failed everywhere it was tried in 2020. According to federal data, over 560,000 mail-in ballots were rejected in 2020. Over half a million citizens did not have their voice heard because of mail-in voting.

Unfortunately, many states, such as California, have passed laws that institutionalize these pandemic mail-in voting policies. Along with California, seven other states have enacted automatic mailing of ballots to all registered voters.

These states essentially put the Postal Service in charge of their elections. The service excels at one thing—delivering my neighbor’s mail. We must not trust him to elect our leaders.

States need to add safeguards to their mail-in voting systems.

Lawmakers should change their laws to require mail-in ballots to be accompanied by a driver’s license, voter registration number or Social Security number. Signature matching is an inefficient and inconsistent system.

Finally, states must not allow mail-in voting to delay election results. Some states allow counting of mail-in ballots that arrive within 14 days of Election Day.

It should be Election Day, not Election Week. All 50 states must require that all ballots arrive by Election Day.

Key election officials and lawmakers need to step up and enact these commonsense reforms ahead of the 2024 elections.

J. Christian Adams is chairman of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, author of the New York Times bestseller “Injustice,” and a former Justice Department attorney.

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in English.