Since he arrived in America, Brian Rodríguez had not had a semester as positive as the one that the Uruguayan was achieving at the end of 2023, curious, because until before the closing of the summer market, the Eagles board, the player and his agent , they had hard friction, as the footballer asked to leave the club. However, a malicious injury, such as a controversial injury after a play with Jesús Gallardo, has stopped the great moment of the former LAFC, who will have to be off the field until further notice.
Among the losses, not everything was so serious for the Uruguayan, since the initial forecast assessed an absence for the player of up to half a year, even with the option of missing the Copa América. In the end, everything turned out to be something less serious than expected, to such a degree that within the board of directors of the Coapa nest team they conclude that if they continue with the same recovery as up to now, Rodríguez will now appear in the league.
Carlos Rodrigo Hernández Fox Sports He assures that América’s medical staff is surprised by the player’s rapid progress and they have informed the sports area that in the best of cases, André Jardine will be able to count on the footballer at the beginning of December; that is, when the semi-final stage is in progress. That being the case, those from Coapa could have the field at the end of 2023, of course, to do so they first have to reach that stage of the prelude to the final.
