The South American Cup resumed its course after the completion of the Copa America 2024and Independent of the Valley and Boca Juniors They played the first leg of the 16ths from the end this Wednesday, July 17 in it Guayaquil Bank Stadium from Ecuador. The result was a scoreless draw, so the Xeneize team will look to do their homework at home next week.
Boca had many important casualties due to injuries and poor player registration, while Independent of the Valley He celebrated and arrived better than the Xeneize despite having gone from Liberators to South American.
Boca has had many problems in the last few hours. It had numerous injuries, such as Christian Lema that is torn, Nicholas Figal and Aaron Anselmino who are still recovering and the recent injury of the Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani who experienced discomfort during practice on Tuesday and therefore did not travel to Ecuador.
Another of the drawbacks is that they have not been able to incorporate their reinforcements to the list due to a misunderstanding in their registration in the CONMEBOL. These are: the Chilean Gary Medel, Thomas Belmonte, Brian Aguirre and Milton Gimenez.
The return will be the Wednesday, July 24 from 9:30 p.m. Argentina time in The Bomboneramythical “Xeneize” stage.
To be on top in the global scoreboard. Everything will be decided in Argentina.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Boca #play #Copa #Sudamericana #qualify
Leave a Reply