Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students. The next commitment of the Xeneize will be for Argentine Cupseeking to at least be able to advance in this contest.
Boca will play against Workshops for the 2024 Argentine Cup in the round of 16 of the tournament where they have just eliminated Central Norte and Almirante Brown. There is no official date yet, but it will be confirmed by the organization in the next few hours.
