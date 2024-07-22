The Professional Football League Argentine resumed his course this weekend after the America CupThis Sunday, the cast of Diego Martinezwho came from playing the South American Cuprescued the 2-2 draw against Defense and Justice in it Norberto ‘Tito’ Tomaghello Stadiumin what was the sixth date of the tournament. Santi Mingo opened the scoring in favor of Hawkbut the Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel equalised from the penalty spot. Afterwards, Aaron Molinas put the home team ahead again, but an own goal by Facundo Gutierrez ended up sealing the tie, leaving the Xeneize in 14th position with eight points.
In 90min We bring you all the information you need for the next match. When and who is it against?
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Boca Juniors tied 0-0 against Independiente del Valle in the first leg of the 16th finals of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana. A positive result for the return match, which will be played at La Bombonera Wednesday, July 24. Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernandezwho served a suspension date in Quito, Ecuador, will be able to return.
The team led by Diego Martínez was depleted and had 18 casualties in the first match: Leandro Brey, Kevin Zenon, Cristian Medina and Ezequiel ‘Equi’ Fernandez They are in Paris on the eve of the Olympic Games which they will play with the Argentine Under 23 team. All of them will return to the country in the week of August 11, so they will also miss the return match. On the other hand, the aforementioned ‘Pol’ Fernandez received a suspension date and was also unavailable; while Aaron Anselmino, Nicolás Figal, Cristian Lema, Lucas Blondel and Edinson Cavani suffer injuries.
Gary Medel, Tomas Belmonte, Brian Aguirre and Milton Gimenez, New arrivals, They were not authorized by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for not notifying within the appropriate time frame.
The winners of each round of 16 tie will advance to the round of 16, where the teams that finished in first place in their respective groups in the group stage await.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Boca #play #facing #Defensa #Professional #League
Leave a Reply